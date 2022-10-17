 China’s ongoing Communist Party congress promises continuity, not change : The Tribune India

China’s ongoing Communist Party congress promises continuity, not change

Xi has already swept away competitors and consolidated power. The question is whether he will gain even more power — and how

China’s ongoing Communist Party congress promises continuity, not change

Visitors stand in front of a giant screen displaying Chinese President Xi Jinping next to a flag of the Communist Party of China, at the Military Museum of the Chinese Peoples Revolution in Beijing. Reuters



AP

Beijing, October 17

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change.

The weeklong meeting, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China's modern history.

A look at what's happened so far, and what's to come:

MORE OF THE SAME

This is not an inflection point for the party. That happened 10 years ago when it named Xi as leader, though it wasn't evident at the time.

Since then, Xi has reoriented China both domestically and internationally. The military has staked claims to disputed territory while diplomats have become more assertive, saying China won't be bullied by the U.S. and others.

Xi has brought back stronger state control over the economy and society, expanding censorship and arrest to stifle dissent. An unprecedented crackdown on corruption has brought down hundreds of senior officials, including some potential political rivals.

All of that is here to stay was the message from a one-hour and 45-minute party report that Xi delivered to the opening session on Sunday, extolling the party's efforts toward what he calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation.

ELEVATING XI

Xi has already swept away competitors and consolidated power. The question is whether he will gain even more power — and how.

Practically, he has placed himself in charge of the military, foreign policy, the economy and most other matters through a series of party working groups that he heads.

Symbolically, his ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought, was enshrined in the party congress at the previous congress in 2017.

Another amendment to the constitution is on the agenda for this week's congress. No details have been divulged, but analysts say it could further raise his status in the party.

THE NEW LEADERS

It is customary for the party to unveil its top leadership for the next five years the day after the congress closes, with the small group named to the Politburo Standing Committee identified for the first time when they parade out on stage.

Xi is widely expected to be at the top, getting a third five-year term. That would dispense with an unwritten agreement for party leaders to step down after two terms.

The others named to the Standing Committee, which currently has seven members, could offer clues to Xi's future and the direction of policy.

He is expected to stack the committee with loyalists. Analysts wonder whether China's economic slump will force him to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and include supporters of a more market-oriented approach.

No obvious successor was picked for the current Standing Committee in 2017, signaling that Xi was eyeing a third term. Doing so again would suggest he plans an even longer stay.

WAIT FOR THE WEEKEND

With most of this week's sessions behind closed doors, none of this is likely to be known until the weekend. Any amendment to the constitution would typically be announced at the closing session on Saturday, and the new leadership paraded out on Sunday.

ZERO-COVID BLUES

For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions that have disrupted lives and the economy, the more immediate question is whether there be any easing after the party congress.

The answer is probably not immediately, and changes when they do come will most likely be gradual.

The Communist Party is always eager to portray the country in a positive light around the congress and avoid any societal disruptions — and a major COVID-19 outbreak would be one.

But even after the congress, it will remain uncertain how widely COVID-19 will spread if travel and other restrictions are eased, so party officials remain cautious about opening up.

Plus there's always another major event to worry about. As a follow-up to the party congress, China's legislature will meet next year, probably in March. Many Chinese are preparing to hunker down at least until after that.  

#China #xi jinping

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

A war Russia set to win

2
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' hangs herself in Indore home

3
Haryana

Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram private university campus; foreigners seek embassy’s intervention

4
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

5
Punjab

Punjab's AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

6
Punjab

India's biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow in Punjab's Lehragaga

7
Nation

Battle of videos: BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress pays back in same coin

8
Nation

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

9
Entertainment

After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

10
World

‘No serious guys till your 30s’: US President Joe Biden’s gesture, unsought advice to young girl over dating divides internet

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

CBI to grill Sisodia today, Section 144 imposed outside his Delhi house

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...

PM Modi, AAP leaders wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU POLLS: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Year on, Mullanpur gets contaminated water supply

Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Man attacks Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal's house, apprehended

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira slam Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack