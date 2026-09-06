China’s Pacific influence campaign threatens regional unity, Taiwan official warns

Taipei [Taiwan], September 6 (ANI): China’s growing efforts to introduce geopolitical rivalry into Pacific affairs and impede regional consensus require closer international scrutiny, a foreign affairs official said, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the remarks followed Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung’s visit to Palau last week, where he led a Taiwanese delegation to events associated with the 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) summit. The participation of only some Pacific leaders at the gathering had prompted speculation about divisions within the regional grouping. 13 PIF members were represented by their heads of state or government, while Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Samoa sent ministers. The Taiwanese official cautioned that varying levels of representation were not unusual and should not, by themselves, be interpreted as evidence of weakening Pacific unity. Taiwan has taken part in PIF-related mechanisms since 1993 as a development partner under the name “Taiwan/Republic of China.”

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The official said Taipei continues to respect the “Pacific Way,” which prioritises mutual respect, consensus and regional solidarity. Taiwan has also contributed to regional initiatives, including the Pacific Resilience Facility and the PIF’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. Taipei maintains that its engagement is intended to support Pacific priorities rather than force countries to choose between Taiwan and China. The official, however, accused Beijing of taking an increasingly disruptive approach. China’s military activities and expanding political influence have reportedly generated concerns among Pacific governments over their security and political independence.

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The issue was illustrated by a disagreement over missile-test transparency. Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr reportedly urged countries conducting intercontinental ballistic missile tests, including China, to provide advance notification and greater transparency. Nauru opposed the proposal, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The official stated that the episode demonstrated a more substantive challenge to Pacific unity, arguing that governments with close relations with Beijing could be reluctant to endorse collective regional positions on security matters, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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