China's 'Panchen Lama' backs CCP control over Dalai Lama's reincarnation

China's 'Panchen Lama' backs CCP control over Dalai Lama's reincarnation

ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): At an official symposium in Shigatse on Monday, Gyaltsen (Ch. Gyaincain) Norbu, widely recognised by Tibetans as the Chinese-appointed or "fake" Panchen Lama, asserted that all reincarnation processes in Tibetan Buddhism must comply with Chinese laws and obtain China's approval.

His statement was an unmistakable reference to the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama, whom China has long sought to control, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Norbu emphasised that the identification of reincarnated "living Buddhas" must be conducted entirely within China and sanctioned by the central authorities. He claimed the procedure must proceed "without interference from any foreign organisation or individual," a declaration that critics interpret as Beijing's attempt to monopolise the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process.

Norbu also insisted that all such religious practices should "uphold the leadership of the Communist Party," highlighting China's ongoing campaign to politicise Tibetan Buddhism.

The remarks follow renewed efforts by the Chinese government to assert dominance over the selection of the next Dalai Lama, an issue at the heart of Tibetan religious autonomy. Beijing continues to claim exclusive authority in identifying the next spiritual leader, directly defying centuries-old Tibetan traditions and the clear stance of the current Dalai Lama.

In contrast, the Dalai Lama has consistently declared that his reincarnation will occur in a "free country," beyond the reach of Chinese interference. In a message to the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference in Dharamshala, he reaffirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, his own institution, holds the exclusive authority to recognise his successor. "The sole authority regarding my reincarnation lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust," he stated, as highlighted by Phayul.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering has repeatedly condemned China's intervention, reiterating that the issue is purely a matter of Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Observers see China's push as part of its broader strategy to Sinicise Tibetan religion and culture, an attempt to fracture Tibetan unity and tighten political control over Tibet's spiritual heart, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

