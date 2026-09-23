“China’s policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity”: Sikyong Penpa Tsering launches 'Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Sikyong and Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Penpa Tsering has launched the “Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week”, calling for collective efforts to preserve and strengthen Tibetan language, culture, religion, values and heritage.

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala on Wednesday, Tsering read out a proclamation stating that the fourth week of September will be observed every year as 'Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week'.

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“By resolution approved at the 11th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile designating the fourth week of every September as ‘Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week’, I hereby proclaim the commencement of this observance effective 23 September 2026,” Tsering said.

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“Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week will be observed annually, from the fourth Wednesday of September through the following Wednesday,” he added.

Tsering said the proclamation formally launches a global campaign to confront and counter the Chinese Communist Government's implementation of policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity, particularly its recently implemented so-called “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress”.

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“The proclamation formally launches a global campaign to confront and counter the Chinese Communist Government's implementation of various methods and systematic policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity-specifically, its recently implemented so-called ‘Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,’ which escalates the eradication of nationalities under the guise of law,” he said.

“Our campaign must effectively counter the Chinese Communist Government's observance of the so-called ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Propaganda Week,’ during which the state organs are directed to execute various forms of state-sponsored assimilation propaganda and re-education campaigns,” Tsering said.

He said the contents and serious threats posed by the law had been detailed in resolutions, statements, diplomatic appeals and awareness campaigns issued by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the CTA.

Tsering also referred to statements by several governments and international bodies concerning the legislation.

“On the global stage, governments-including those of the United States, Germany, Belgium, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Czech Republic, Japan, and the European Union- along with the eight UN Special Rapporteurs and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, have issued official statements declaring that the Chinese Communist government's so-called law violates international law, serves as a tool for forced assimilation, and poses a risk of transnational repression,” he said.

“The United States Congress, the European Union, and the Parliament of the Czech Republic have adopted resolutions confronting this so-called law. In addition, members of Parliament in over twenty free countries have expressed grave concern and strong opposition, while dozens of international human rights organisations and research institutions have released articles and reports exposing the grave dangers of this so-called law in the eradication of nationalities,” Tsering said.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our international supporters, and we call for sustained, resolute action against the measures of the Chinese government that run against the progress of human society,” he added.

Tsering also referred to the December 27, 2025 revision of the so-called “Law on the National Commonly Used Language and Script”.

“On 27 December 2025, the Chinese Communist Government revised the so-called ‘Law on the National Commonly Used Language and Script,’ which mandates Chinese as the primary medium of instruction from pre-school through university, as well as the primary language used in all government offices and public gathering places, while enforcing an annual national propaganda week to promote Mandarin dominance,” he said.

Tsering called upon Tibetans and Tibet supporters to participate in the observance and stand in solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet.

“I call upon all Tibetan individuals, families, schools, community associations, activists, and Tibet supporters under the leadership of the respective Representatives of the Offices of Tibet and Tibetan Settlement Officers to unite in solidarity with the Tibetans inside Tibet with unyielding dedication and fulfil the responsibilities and activities set forth in the public announcement regarding the observance of the ‘Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week’ issued by the Kashag on 21 August 2026,” he said.

Tsering also announced the launch of the “Principles and Guidelines for the Preservation of the Tibetan Language”, recently adopted by the Kashag.

“Today, I am proud to announce the launch of the Principles and Guidelines for the Preservation of the Tibetan Language, recently adopted by the Kashag. To help the public better understand and apply these guidelines, an awareness video will be released shortly. I urge every Tibetan to take ownership of this vital cause and actively fulfil the responsibilities outlined in the guidelines,” he said.

Appealing particularly to Tibetan youth, Tsering urged them to view the observance as an enduring commitment rather than a one-week campaign.

“I appeal to our youth in particular not to view the observance of the ‘Tibetan National Identity Preservation Week’ as a temporary campaign to be observed for just one week, but as an enduring pledge, and to remember your responsibility as representatives of over seven million Tibetans inside Tibet,” he said.

“I urge you to unite your strength in the struggle for the just cause of Tibet with an unwavering commitment to preserving our Tibetan national identity, and cultivate the courage to become Tibetans who lead on the path of non-violence and compassion, and are capable of taking responsibility for the greater welfare of the world in accordance with the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Tsering added. (ANI)

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