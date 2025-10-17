Taipei [Taiwan], October 17 (ANI): China's growing influence on international platforms has once again come under scrutiny after six Taiwanese judges were prevented from attending the International Association of Judges' (IAJ) annual meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Czech Judges' Association stepped in to deliver Taiwan's statement at the global forum after Azerbaijani authorities denied visas and entry to the Taiwanese delegation, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the Judges Association of the Republic of China (Taiwan) had officially registered six delegates to participate in the IAJ conference, held from Saturday to today. Despite weeks of communication with the host organisers and assurances of participation, no travel authorisations were granted. The delegation's head was even deported upon arrival in Baku, while the remaining five judges cancelled their plans after realising visas were unattainable.

Event organisers reportedly cited adherence to the "one China" policy as justification for the decision, reflecting China's continued efforts to block Taiwan's participation in international institutions. The incident mirrors a broader pattern of political interference, where China uses its diplomatic leverage to exclude Taiwan from global events under the guise of its sovereignty claims.

In a strongly worded statement, Taiwan's judicial association condemned the move as a breach of the IAJ's founding values of equality and inclusivity. "This act contradicts the fundamental spirit of cooperation among member associations dedicated to upholding judicial independence and the rule of law," the statement declared.

The association urged the IAJ to introduce clear protocols to prevent similar politically motivated exclusions in the future. The Taiwanese judges' association emphasised that failing to safeguard the rights of IAJ members undermines the organisation's credibility in promoting democracy and human rights worldwide, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

It reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to judicial independence and expressed gratitude to the Czech Judges' Association for representing Taiwan's voice at the meeting. The IAJ, comprising over 100 national judicial bodies, last hosted its annual meeting in Taipei in 2023. This latest incident demonstrates how China's coercive diplomacy continues to erode neutrality within global legal institutions, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

