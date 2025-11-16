Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a detailed look at how China's global propaganda machine is being questioned even as Uyghur advocacy gains stronger international momentum.

The BBC's recent investigation, highlighted in the brief, exposes China's attempt to portray East Turkistan as a booming "tourist paradise" while continuing to conceal mass repression.

According to the BBC, China claims over 300 million tourists visited the region in 2024, generating billions in revenue, yet independent journalists remain restricted and Uyghurs abroad still report disappearances of family members, highlighting the vast gap between state narrative and lived reality.

The WUC brief also outlines a high-level advocacy mission to Japan by President Turgunjan Alawdun, UZDM President Dolkun Isa, and other representatives.

During engagements from November 7-9, the delegation highlighted the cases of prominent Uyghur intellectuals given death sentences, including Professor Tashpolat Tiyip and Halmurat Ghopur.

The meetings culminated in a significant development: Japanese parliamentary leader Furuya announced plans for a Japanese counterpart to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, aiming to block imports linked to forced labour in East Turkistan.

In Berlin, WUC leaders joined the World Liberty Congress (WLC) General Assembly and Berlin Freedom Week, held from November 8-15.

Key activists such as Zumretay Arkin, Rushan Abbas, and Gheyur Kurban participated in strategic discussions on countering forced labour and transnational repression.

At the Berlin Freedom Conference, Rushan Abbas urged global governments and corporations to stop enabling authoritarian profit structures, sharing the stage with senior German and Taiwanese leaders.

WUC highlighted worldwide celebrations of East Turkistan National Day on November 12.

From Munich and Tokyo to Ankara, Istanbul, Central Asia, and Canada, Uyghur communities held cultural events, commemorations, and flag-raising ceremonies to honour the region's historic republics of 1933 and 1944.

A major Human Rights Watch report, also featured in the brief, warns that Turkiye, once considered a haven, is increasingly unsafe for Uyghur refugees due to the government's expanding use of arbitrary "restriction codes."

Human Rights Watch documents degrading detentions, pressure to sign "voluntary return" papers, and cases rooted in Chinese intelligence claims.

Concluding the week, WUCC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas addressed the IRFBA High-Level Conference in Prague, meeting Czech President Petr Pavel and urging stronger global action against China's escalating repression. (ANI)

