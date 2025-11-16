DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China's propaganda crumbles as Uyghur activists push back on its expanding authoritarian reach

China's propaganda crumbles as Uyghur activists push back on its expanding authoritarian reach

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a detailed look at how China's global propaganda machine is being questioned even as Uyghur advocacy gains stronger international momentum.

Advertisement

The BBC's recent investigation, highlighted in the brief, exposes China's attempt to portray East Turkistan as a booming "tourist paradise" while continuing to conceal mass repression.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, China claims over 300 million tourists visited the region in 2024, generating billions in revenue, yet independent journalists remain restricted and Uyghurs abroad still report disappearances of family members, highlighting the vast gap between state narrative and lived reality.

Advertisement

The WUC brief also outlines a high-level advocacy mission to Japan by President Turgunjan Alawdun, UZDM President Dolkun Isa, and other representatives.

During engagements from November 7-9, the delegation highlighted the cases of prominent Uyghur intellectuals given death sentences, including Professor Tashpolat Tiyip and Halmurat Ghopur.

Advertisement

The meetings culminated in a significant development: Japanese parliamentary leader Furuya announced plans for a Japanese counterpart to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, aiming to block imports linked to forced labour in East Turkistan.

In Berlin, WUC leaders joined the World Liberty Congress (WLC) General Assembly and Berlin Freedom Week, held from November 8-15.

Key activists such as Zumretay Arkin, Rushan Abbas, and Gheyur Kurban participated in strategic discussions on countering forced labour and transnational repression.

At the Berlin Freedom Conference, Rushan Abbas urged global governments and corporations to stop enabling authoritarian profit structures, sharing the stage with senior German and Taiwanese leaders.

WUC highlighted worldwide celebrations of East Turkistan National Day on November 12.

From Munich and Tokyo to Ankara, Istanbul, Central Asia, and Canada, Uyghur communities held cultural events, commemorations, and flag-raising ceremonies to honour the region's historic republics of 1933 and 1944.

A major Human Rights Watch report, also featured in the brief, warns that Turkiye, once considered a haven, is increasingly unsafe for Uyghur refugees due to the government's expanding use of arbitrary "restriction codes."

Human Rights Watch documents degrading detentions, pressure to sign "voluntary return" papers, and cases rooted in Chinese intelligence claims.

Concluding the week, WUCC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas addressed the IRFBA High-Level Conference in Prague, meeting Czech President Petr Pavel and urging stronger global action against China's escalating repression. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts