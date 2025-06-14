Taipei [Taiwan], June 14 (ANI): Amid growing concerns over Chinese espionage and political infiltration, Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a mandatory internal seminar at its headquarters to bolster party members' understanding of Chinese "united front" tactics and infiltration strategies, Taipei Times reported.

The party invited Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies executive director Tung Li-wen to deliver the first lecture in a new series aimed at strengthening political defences.

The session, titled "Be alert on Chinese infiltration and 'united front' tactics," analysed Beijing's espionage operations and long-term objectives toward Taiwan.

According to Tung, China utilises six primary "conduits" to carry out espionage in Taiwan, including relatives of targets, criminal syndicates, financial sectors, commercial enterprises, religious institutions, and grassroots organisations.

These channels, he said, are exploited through coercion and bribery to destabilise the nation from within.

"Beijing's infiltration is not simply about making friends over dinner. It is designed to divide and conquer, to sow internal discord, and to weaken Taiwan's democratic resilience." Tung said.

DPP China Affairs Director Wu Chun-chih called on all political parties to resist foreign influence, stating, "We urge the KMT and Taiwan People's Party not to collude with China or remain passive. This is about national survival."

DPP Deputy Secretary-General Ho Po-wen acknowledged that four DPP personnel are under judicial investigation over espionage-related allegations. He affirmed the party's "zero tolerance" stance, stating that the individuals' memberships have been revoked, and internal counter-infiltration measures are being strengthened.

In contrast, Ho criticised the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for failing to address similar infiltration allegations within its ranks and for obstructing national security legislation.

Going forward, the DPP plans to expand its national security awareness campaign with local-level education, public seminars, and community outreach to improve societal resilience.

"The public must be informed and alert, China's tactics are evolving, and so must our defences," Ho said. (ANI)

