China’s Sun Yat-sen celebrations seen as ‘United Front’ strategy to influence Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 14 (ANI): Beijing’s high-profile commemorations of Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen are being viewed by Taiwanese academics as an attempt to strengthen its political influence in Taiwan and shape public opinion ahead of the island’s local elections later this month. According to a report published by the Taipei Times, experts have warned that China could use historical narratives surrounding Sun to advance its political agenda and justify its claims over Taiwan.

The report noted that speaking at a seminar in Taipei organised by the Chinese Asia-Pacific Elite Exchange Association, Wu Se-chih, an associate professor at Taipei University of Marine Technology, said Beijing was using the commemorative events to create opportunities for its 'united front' activities targeting Taiwanese politics. His remarks came a day after China organised elaborate celebrations marking the 126th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth.

As reported by the Taipei Times, Wu cautioned that although the events alone did not establish direct evidence of Chinese interference in Taiwan’s elections, they reflected a broader effort to influence political discourse. He said Beijing was attempting to control the historical narrative by linking Sun’s legacy with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of national rejuvenation, while portraying Taiwan’s integration with China as part of this historical mission.

Wu explained that Beijing’s strategy involved presenting supporters of closer relations with China as advocates of peace, while portraying those opposing annexation as threats to national unity. He argued that shared historical connections between Taiwan and China should not translate into an obligation for Taiwan to accept Chinese rule.

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The Taipei Times further quoted Wu as saying that Taiwan could recognise Sun’s historical contributions without surrendering its democratic system or sovereignty. He stressed that the People’s Republic of China had never governed Taiwan and that the island’s future must be decided exclusively by its people.

Meanwhile, according to the report, National Taiwan Normal University professor Fan Shih-ping said around 260 Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) figures had issued a joint appeal for peace negotiations with Beijing on Sun’s birth anniversary. Fan described the timing as consistent with China's united front efforts.

He warned that accepting Beijing's proposed peace framework could require Taiwan to halt arms purchases from the United States and accept China's interpretation of cross-strait relations, delivering significant strategic gains to Beijing. (ANI)

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