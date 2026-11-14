Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / China’s Sun Yat-sen celebrations seen as ‘United Front’ strategy to influence Taiwan

China’s Sun Yat-sen celebrations seen as ‘United Front’ strategy to influence Taiwan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:27 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], November 14 (ANI): Beijing’s high-profile commemorations of Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen are being viewed by Taiwanese academics as an attempt to strengthen its political influence in Taiwan and shape public opinion ahead of the island’s local elections later this month. According to a report published by the Taipei Times, experts have warned that China could use historical narratives surrounding Sun to advance its political agenda and justify its claims over Taiwan.

The report noted that speaking at a seminar in Taipei organised by the Chinese Asia-Pacific Elite Exchange Association, Wu Se-chih, an associate professor at Taipei University of Marine Technology, said Beijing was using the commemorative events to create opportunities for its 'united front' activities targeting Taiwanese politics. His remarks came a day after China organised elaborate celebrations marking the 126th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth.

As reported by the Taipei Times, Wu cautioned that although the events alone did not establish direct evidence of Chinese interference in Taiwan’s elections, they reflected a broader effort to influence political discourse. He said Beijing was attempting to control the historical narrative by linking Sun’s legacy with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of national rejuvenation, while portraying Taiwan’s integration with China as part of this historical mission.

Wu explained that Beijing’s strategy involved presenting supporters of closer relations with China as advocates of peace, while portraying those opposing annexation as threats to national unity. He argued that shared historical connections between Taiwan and China should not translate into an obligation for Taiwan to accept Chinese rule.

Advertisement

The Taipei Times further quoted Wu as saying that Taiwan could recognise Sun’s historical contributions without surrendering its democratic system or sovereignty. He stressed that the People’s Republic of China had never governed Taiwan and that the island’s future must be decided exclusively by its people.

Meanwhile, according to the report, National Taiwan Normal University professor Fan Shih-ping said around 260 Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) figures had issued a joint appeal for peace negotiations with Beijing on Sun’s birth anniversary. Fan described the timing as consistent with China's united front efforts.

He warned that accepting Beijing's proposed peace framework could require Taiwan to halt arms purchases from the United States and accept China's interpretation of cross-strait relations, delivering significant strategic gains to Beijing. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts