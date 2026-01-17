London [UK], January 17 (ANI) The British government is nearing approval of a contentious proposal by China to establish what would be its largest diplomatic mission in Europe, raising alarms over security, sovereignty and civil liberties. The planned complex, often described as a "super embassy," is to be built at Royal Mint Court, a landmark location close to London's financial district, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Prime Minister Keir Starmer could formally approve the project as early as January 20, 2026. The decision is expected just ahead of Starmer's first official bilateral visit to China, a coincidence that has fuelled speculation about political and diplomatic pressure.

China acquired the Royal Mint Court site in 2018 for an estimated £225 million, with the intention of consolidating all its diplomatic offices in London into a single, expansive facility. From the outset, the plan has encountered fierce resistance. In 2022, local authorities rejected the proposal, citing risks linked to public safety, security vulnerabilities and the difficulty of policing protests in such a sensitive area.

After China resubmitted the unchanged plan in 2024, the UK government intervened, arguing that the matter was of national importance and should be decided at the central level. Since then, the proposal has been stalled by legal hurdles, political opposition and repeated warnings from security experts. Despite these obstacles, the government is now reportedly preparing to approve.

Critics across the political spectrum have condemned the move, warning that a massive Chinese diplomatic hub in London could expose the UK to espionage risks and undermine public trust, as highlighted by Phayul.

Concerns have also crossed borders. US lawmakers have voiced unease that the embassy's size and proximity to key financial and technological infrastructure could threaten sensitive data and weaken intelligence cooperation among Western allies. Public resistance has been equally intense. Human rights organisations and diaspora groups, including Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Uyghurs and Taiwanese, have organised large demonstrations near the site. Protesters fear the embassy could be used to monitor, intimidate or harass critics of China living in the UK, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

