Taipei [Taiwan] July 7 (ANI): China's newly enforced Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law has sparked fresh concerns in Taiwan, with senior security officials warning that the legislation could expose Taiwanese visitors to heightened surveillance and legal risks because of its broad and ambiguous provisions, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

According to The Taipei Times, addressing the legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee, Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said the law, which came into force last week, grants Chinese authorities extensive powers by leaving undefined what constitutes actions that "undermine ethnic unity."

Advertisement

He cautioned that the vague language allows Beijing considerable discretion in interpreting and enforcing the legislation. Tsai said the measure reinforces the Chinese Communist Party's nationalist agenda and is designed to strengthen political control within China while expanding pressure beyond its borders. He argued that the legislation also serves Beijing's long-term objective of countering support for Taiwan's independence and advancing its unification agenda.

Advertisement

The remarks came in response to questions from Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers Chen Chun-yu and Lin Chu-yin, who sought clarification on the implications of the law for Taiwanese travelling to China. Tsai described the legislation as a form of transnational repression that extends China's coercive reach outside its territory, adding that the law has drawn criticism from the international community. He noted that the European Parliament earlier this year adopted a resolution urging member states to suspend extradition agreements with China.

While reaffirming that Taiwan would resist attempts by Beijing to use the legislation as a political tool against the island, Tsai advised Taiwanese citizens to exercise extreme caution when visiting China, warning that authorities possess broad powers to interpret the law, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

He also pointed to China's 2024 state security enforcement regulations, which permit security personnel to question individuals, conduct detentions and inspect electronic devices belonging to both Chinese citizens and foreign nationals, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)