 China's trade unexpectedly shrinks as Covid curbs, global slowdown jolt demand : The Tribune India

China's trade unexpectedly shrinks as Covid curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

Global recession risks, Covid curbs darken outlook; analysts expect further weakness in exports and imports

China's trade unexpectedly shrinks as Covid curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Beijing, November 7

China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as a perfect storm of COVID curbs at home and global recession risks dented demand and further darkened the outlook for a struggling economy.

The bleak data highlights the challenge for policymakers in China as they press on with pandemic prevention measures and try to navigate broad pressure from surging inflation, sweeping increases in worldwide interest rates and a global slowdown.

Outbound shipments in October shrank 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September, official data showed on Monday, and well below analysts' expectations for a 4.3% increase. It was the worst performance since May 2020.

The data suggests demand remains frail overall, and analysts warn of further gloom for exporters over the coming quarters, heaping more pressure on the country's manufacturing sector and the world's second-biggest economy grappling with persistent COVID-19 curbs and protracted property weakness.

Chinese exporters weren't even able to capitalise on a prolonged weakening in the yuan currency since April and the key year-end shopping season, underlining the broadening strains for consumers and businesses worldwide.

The yuan on Monday eased from a more than one-week high against the dollar reached in the previous session, as the weak trade data and Beijing's vow to continue with its strict zero-COVID strategy hurt sentiment.

"The weak export growth likely reflects both poor external demand as well as the supply disruptions due to COVID outbreaks," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, citing COVID disruptions at a Foxconn factory, a major Apple supplier, as one example.

Apple Inc said it expects lower-than-anticipated shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models following a key production cut at the virus-blighted Zhengzhou plant.

"Looking forward, we think exports will fall further over the coming quarters... We think that aggressive financial tightening and the drag on real incomes from high inflation will push the global economy into a recession next year," said Zichun Huang, economist at Capital Economics.

Growth of auto exports in terms of volume also slowed sharply to 60% year-on-year from 106% in September, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data, reflecting a transition from demand for goods to services in major economies.

DOMESTIC WOES HAMPER GROWTH

Almost three years into the pandemic, China has stuck to a strict COVID-19 containment policy that has exacted a heavy economic toll and caused widespread frustration and fatigue.

Feeble October factory and trade figures suggested the economy is struggling to get out of the mire in the last quarter of 2022, after it reported a faster-than-anticipated rebound in the third quarter.

The Ukraine war, which sparked a surge in already high inflation globally, has added to geopolitical tensions and further dampened business activity.

Chinese policymakers pledged last week to prioritise economic growth and press on with reforms, easing fears that ideology could take precedence as President Xi Jinping began a new leadership term and disruptive lockdowns continued with no clear exit strategy in sight.

Tepid domestic demand, partly weighed down by fresh COVID curbs and lockdowns in October, hurt importers.

Inbound shipments declined 0.7% from a 0.3% gain in September, below a forecast 0.1% increase, marking the weakest outcome since August 2020.

The harsh impact on demand from strict pandemic measures and a property slump was also highlighted in a broad range of Chinese imports; purchases of soybeans declined to eight-year-lows last month while copper and coal imports also fell.

On top of the global slowdown, frail domestic consumption will put more strain on China's economy for a while yet, analysts say.

"Insufficient domestic demand is the main constraint on China's short-term recovery and long-term growth trajectory," said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

7
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

8
Nation

'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

9
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

10
Nation

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time, places in India where the last 'Blood Moon' will be visible on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students