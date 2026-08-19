Canberra [Australia] August 19 (ANI): The Voice of Uyghurs has raised concerns over what it describes as Beijing's expanding transnational repression targeting Uyghur Australians, alleging that Chinese authorities have pressured Uyghur Australians visiting East Turkistan to provide information on activists, organisations and Uyghur language schools in Australia.

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According to the report by Voice of Uyghurs, the allegations were cited from a Human Rights Watch report and highlighted by the Save Uyghur Campaign in a statement issued on August 17.

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The report said the alleged pressure demonstrates how Chinese authorities can extend surveillance and intimidation beyond China's borders by using relatives of Uyghur Australians living in East Turkistan as a means of influencing members of the Uyghur community in Australia.

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According to the report, Human Rights Watch interviewed Uyghur Australians who travelled to East Turkistan under recent visa-free arrangements. The visitors reportedly faced background checks, prior approval requirements and monitoring by Chinese authorities.

Some visitors were allegedly required to stay in government-designated hotels instead of with relatives and were asked to report their movements and activities to local officials.

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The report further alleged that police in some cases demanded addresses and telephone numbers of Uyghur activists residing in Australia.

The Save Uyghur Campaign also alleged that some visitors were pressured to monitor activists after returning to Australia and photograph them at public events.

According to the report, such alleged practices indicate an attempt to extend Chinese surveillance into Uyghur communities outside the country.

The alleged questioning was not limited to political activists, according to the report.

Voice of Uyghurs said Uyghur Australians were also reportedly questioned about language schools operating in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

These schools play a role in preserving Uyghur language and cultural identity among children growing up in Australia, the report said.

According to the Save Uyghur Campaign, Chinese authorities allegedly sought information about teachers and students at these institutions.

The report said such pressure could discourage parents from sending their children to Uyghur language schools if they fear that participation could expose relatives in East Turkistan to potential repercussions.

Arslan Hidayat, team lead for the Save Uyghur Campaign, said the alleged actions showed that the Chinese government's reach had extended into the daily lives of Australians.

According to the report, Hidayat described the alleged pressure on Uyghur Australians as an attempt to turn family reunions into opportunities for state-sponsored intimidation.

He also argued that allegedly forcing Uyghur Australians to act as informants could threaten their rights and Australia's sovereignty.

The report said the alleged practices could have a wider impact on freedom of expression, association, cultural activity and family life, as members of the Uyghur community may avoid protests, public events and cultural programmes over concerns about possible repercussions for relatives in East Turkistan.

The Save Uyghur Campaign has called on the Australian government to take a series of measures to protect Uyghur Australians from what it describes as transnational repression.

According to the report, the campaign urged Australia to issue a specific travel advisory warning Uyghur Australians about the alleged risks of interrogation and coercion during visits to East Turkistan.

It also called for comprehensive legislation addressing foreign intimidation, surveillance and harassment, faster family reunification processes for Uyghur Australians whose relatives are unable to leave East Turkistan, and confidential reporting mechanisms for victims.

The campaign further sought legal, psychological and digital-security support for individuals affected by alleged transnational repression.

According to the report, Human Rights Watch has made similar recommendations, including criminal investigations, public condemnation and stronger safeguards for affected diaspora communities.

The Voice of Uyghurs report said Australia has stated that foreign governments should not target communities in ways that prevent people from exercising their rights and freedoms.

However, the report argued that statements alone would not be sufficient to protect Uyghur Australians from alleged pressure exerted through their relatives in East Turkistan.

The report called for transparent investigations and firm legal action, asserting that Uyghur Australians should be able to visit relatives, participate in cultural activities and advocate for human rights without fear that their actions could put family members at risk.

The Save Uyghur Campaign, as cited by Voice of Uyghurs, urged Australia to move beyond expressions of concern and establish concrete mechanisms to protect Uyghur Australians from alleged Chinese transnational repression. (ANI)

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