China's Xi holds phone call with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, to send representatives to war-hit nation

Beijing, April 26
China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, state broadcaster CCTV said.
China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelenskyy, according to the report.
Xi said in early April he was willing to speak with Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy had repeatedly asked Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month. Reuters
