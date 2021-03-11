China’s zero-Covid policy not sustainable: WHO

Beijing, May 11
China's much-touted dynamic zero-Covid policy came under sharp criticism from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which termed it unsustainable in view of the constantly changing behaviour of the coronavirus and called on Beijing to shift its strategy.
Beijing hits back
China hit back on Wednesday against what it called “irresponsible” comments by the WHO chief
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this on Tuesday while commenting on China's zero-Covid policy under which many Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, have either been under lockdown or semi-lockdown for prolonged periods.
“We all know the virus is evolving, changing its behaviour and becoming more transmissible. With that changing behaviour, changing your measures will be very important,” Tedros said during a media briefing in Geneva. With the availability of good tools, transiting into another strategy will be very important, Tedros said. “I think a shift will be very important,” he said in strong comments critical of China's zero-Covid policy.
