China’s zero-Covid policy not sustainable: WHO

PTI

Beijing, May 11

China's much-touted dynamic zero-Covid policy came under sharp criticism from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which termed it unsustainable in view of the constantly changing behaviour of the coronavirus and called on Beijing to shift its strategy.

Beijing hits back China hit back on Wednesday against what it called “irresponsible” comments by the WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this on Tuesday while commenting on China's zero-Covid policy under which many Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, have either been under lockdown or semi-lockdown for prolonged periods.

“We all know the virus is evolving, changing its behaviour and becoming more transmissible. With that changing behaviour, changing your measures will be very important,” Tedros said during a media briefing in Geneva. With the availability of good tools, transiting into another strategy will be very important, Tedros said. “I think a shift will be very important,” he said in strong comments critical of China's zero-Covid policy.