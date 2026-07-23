Chinese activist detained in Tibet after allegedly displaying Dalai Lama photo

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chinese pro-democracy activist and former 1989 Tiananmen student leader Zhang Yi has been placed under criminal detention by Chinese state security authorities in Lhasa after allegedly showing a photograph of the Dalai Lama on his mobile phone to a Tibetan devotee at Sera Monastery, Phayul reported, citing the Weiquanwang Information Centre.

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According to Phayul, the incident took place on July 1, the day China's "Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress" came into effect. Rights groups and Zhang's family have expressed concern that the veteran activist may have been targeted under the newly implemented legislation.

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Zhang, a human rights activist from Wuhan, had travelled to Lhasa with his younger brother, Zhang Xuan.

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While visiting Sera Monastery, one of Tibetan Buddhism's major Gelug monasteries, Zhang reportedly tried to borrow a prayer rug.

During the interaction, he is said to have shown a photograph of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader stored on his phone to a Tibetan monk or devotee after facing a language barrier. No further exchange reportedly took place.

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Later that evening, police stationed at the monastery detained both brothers and took them to Chengguan Police Station under the Lhasa Public Security Bureau.

Zhang Xuan was released after giving a statement, while officials initially informed him verbally that Zhang Yi would face 15 days of administrative detention, Phayul reported.

However, on July 18, officials from the Tibet State Security Bureau reportedly informed Zhang Xuan that his brother had instead been placed under criminal detention on suspicion of "incitement."

Authorities asked the family to transfer money for Zhang's living expenses in custody and said written notification would be sent to their home in Wuhan.

According to Phayul, officials have not disclosed the legal basis for the charge or Zhang's place of detention. His family remains concerned over his whereabouts and legal status.

Zhang has long been under official scrutiny for his role in the 1989 Tiananmen democracy movement.

Following his imprisonment, he continued advocating democratic reforms and civil liberties despite surveillance and repeated harassment. His detention comes amid heightened political restrictions in Tibet, where expressions linked to the Dalai Lama remain highly sensitive. (ANI)

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