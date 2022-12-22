'Chinese aggression another reason to boost Indo-US ties'

PTI

Washington, December 21

The latest Chinese aggression against India is yet another reminder of why a strong Indo-US security partnership is crucial to their national security, top American lawmakers have said.

Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a clash in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector on December 9, in the first such major flare-up after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

“China’s most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another reminder of why a strong security partnership with India is crucial to the national security of the US and our allies,” the India Caucus Co-Chairs said in a statement.

“This event marks yet another threat of the People’s Republic of China to the Indian territory, including China’s premeditated aggression on the Line of Actual Control in 2020 which saw the death of approximately 20 Indian troops,” it said.

“The US and India share a unique bond as the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, and as co-chairs of the Caucus we will continue to grow our security engagement and bilateral ties,” said the statement.