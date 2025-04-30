Chinese authorities detain man for displaying pro-democracy banners in Chengdu

Beijing [China], April 30 (ANI): Chinese officials have arrested a young man for displaying pro-democracy banners earlier this month on an overpass in Chengdu, located in southwest China, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Authorities are conducting an investigation into whether Mei Shilin (27) has any overseas connections and have implemented criminal detention measures against him.

In China, criminal detention for individuals suspected of "endangering national security" typically involves being held by police for an extended period, often months, before formal charges are brought - this is officially termed residential surveillance at a designated location. Those detained endure constant monitoring, extensive interrogations, and may face torture, as per the RFA report.

Mei, who lives in Youngfu town within Muchuan county of Sichuan province, has been unaccounted for for over 10 days. Authorities apprehended him shortly after confirming his role in displaying three banners on a bridge near Chengdu's Chadianzi Bus Station on April 15, as mentioned in the RFA report.

The three banners stated: "Without political system reform, there will be no national rejuvenation," "The people do not require a political party with unchecked power," and "China does not need anyone to dictate the direction, democracy is the direction," as quoted by RFA.

Legal experts think that authorities may accuse Mei of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a frequently used charge in China against political, civil, and human rights advocates.

"They (the prosecution) might pursue a case for the offense of picking quarrels and provoking trouble because they prefer to avoid bestowing upon him a more consequential charge, such as inciting subversion of state power or subverting state power," remarked Lu Chenyuan, a legal expert in China, as quoted by RFA.

Peng Lifa, popularly known as "Bridge Man," had displayed similar pro-democracy banners on Beijing's crowded Sitong Bridge, with slogans that were echoed during the 2022 White Paper protests.

During these protests, which occurred in multiple cities across China, individuals displayed blank sheets of paper to symbolise the lack of a voice imposed by authorities amidst frustrations regarding lost freedoms and pandemic lockdowns, reported RFA. (ANI)

