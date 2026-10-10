Chinese democracy groups condemn Ethnic Unity Law at New York conference

New York [US], October 10 (ANI): Overseas Chinese pro-democracy organisations, scholars and activists have condemned China’s newly implemented Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, alleging that it strengthens Beijing’s assimilation policies and threatens the cultural, religious and political rights of ethnic minorities.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration, a forum was held in Flushing, New York, organised by Beijing Spring magazine, the Chinese Alliance for Democracy and the Executive Committee of the China Democracy Party. The event coincided with celebrations marking the 115th anniversary of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day.

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The report said that the conference brought together more than 20 scholars and democracy activists across five panel sessions. Speakers included commentator Chen Pokong, lawyer Gao Guangjun, Tibet-China Friendship Group president Xue Wei and Tsultrim Gyatso, Chinese liaison officer at the Office of Tibet in Washington, D.C.

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The Central Tibetan Administration reported that keynote speaker Hu Ping, honorary editor-in-chief of Beijing Spring, argued that although the legislation does not explicitly mention the Dalai Lama or Tibetan Buddhism, its implications could undermine Tibetan identity and fundamental rights.

Addressing the gathering, Tsultrim Gyatso said the law contradicted its stated objective of promoting ethnic unity, arguing that it institutionalised a Han-centric assimilation policy under the slogan of strengthening the Chinese national community. He traced the policy's roots to China's 1950 military invasion of Tibet and subsequent debates over ethnic integration.

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The Central Tibetan Administration said Gyatso also raised concerns over more than one million Tibetan children reportedly enrolled in state-run boarding schools, alleging that many were losing their mother tongue. He referred to the July 2 self-immolation of Lobga Rangzen outside the United Nations, describing it as drawing renewed international attention to the Tibetan issue.

Participants further warned that the legislation could restrict minority communities' religious, cultural and political activities and expose those expressing grievances to accusations of separatism or terrorism. Gyatso also questioned the law's compatibility with international human rights standards and Chinese legal provisions, warning that Article 63 could potentially be used against Tibetans living abroad and their supporters.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration, the forum concluded with participants urging the Chinese Communist Party to repeal the legislation, which came into effect on July 1. The administration also highlighted its launch of Tibetan National Identity Observance Week on September 23 in response to the law's provisions on ethnic unity publicity. (ANI)

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