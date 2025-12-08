Chinese Embassy in India to launch online visa application system on December 22

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Chinese Embassy in India is set to launch the online visa application system on December 22, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said that the applicants could fil out the form and upload application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu

"Notice Regarding Online Visa Processing Approval- China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details.

Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi

Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00-15:00

Call: +91-9999036735

Address: Concourse floor, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001"

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/1997914771270799822?s=20

Earlier on November 26, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals is now "fully functional, "marking the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the weekly media briefing, said, "Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional."

India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025. Business visas were already being issued prior to this recent announcement, and that process remains in place.

The resumption of visas is part of a series of "people-centric" confidence-building measures agreed upon by both sides in 2025, which also included the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

This decision is expected to boost tourism and trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two most populous countries in the world. (ANI)

