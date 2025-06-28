DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Chinese flight makes emergency landing after 'aircraft malfunction'

Chinese flight makes emergency landing after 'aircraft malfunction'

Passengers reported loud noises and a foul smell in the plane
article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 10:23 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flight SC4667 was forced to make an emergency landing in Nanjing. Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A Chinese domestic flight made an emergency landing on Friday after experiencing an “aircraft malfunction”, with passengers reporting loud noises and a foul smell in the plane.

Advertisement

A Shandong Airlines flight from Qingdao to Shanghai experienced an “aircraft malfunction” and the crew diverted to an airport in Nanjing after handling the situation in accordance with procedures to ensure passenger safety, the airline said in a social media post.

Flight SC4667 was forced to make an emergency landing in Nanjing, it said.

Advertisement

“All affected passengers have been properly accommodated, and another aircraft has been dispatched to operate subsequent flights,” the post said.

A user claiming to have been on board the flight said in a social media post that something appeared to have been sucked into the aircraft's left engine while it was cruising, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Terrifying,” the user wrote. “There were a few loud bangs, then the plane started shaking side to side by about 10 degrees, with a burnt smell that lasted for five to 10 minutes.” The captain then announced the emergency landing in Nanjing, and the entire process was “very smooth,” the user said, adding: “Thumbs up to the Shandong Airlines pilots,” the post said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts