Chinese FM meets Afghan counterpart in Kabul after Delhi visit

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Afghan counterpart, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Kabul on Wednesday, after his two-day visit to Delhi.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Afghan foreign minister described the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China as "progressing and considered China a good trading partner for Afghanistan, with the annual trade exchange between the two countries reaching one billion dollars."

In a post on X, the Afghan foreign ministry wrote, "The trade volume between the two countries has risen to a significant level."

"Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi presented his practical proposals regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China, particularly in the areas of transportation cooperation, banking relations, and balancing trade, and made a request," the post added.

He further described the relations between the two countries as "progressing and considered the expansion of cooperation in various fields noteworthy."

Wang Yi said that the relevant institutions of both countries are working to further increase Afghanistan's exports to China, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.

The Chinese Foreign Minister added that his country is eager to support the Belt and Road Initiative.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India from August 18-19 and held talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the "boundary question," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement on Saturday.

During his visit, he held the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India's NSA Doval and also met EAM S Jaishankar.

Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31.

Meanwhile, India and China agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, as part of the discussions upon Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi's visit. Both sides agreed to finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. (ANI)

