Chinese history buff finds military secrets in pile of papers he bought for $1

Taipei, June 13

Chinese state media said on Thursday that a military history buff found a collection of confidential documents related to the country’s military in a pile of old papers he bought for under USD 1.

The collector reported the documents to security units after recognising their sensitive nature. The reports didn’t say what the documents were or whether anyone had been arrested, other than to say two people involved in the second-hand book and magazine business involved were being questioned.

The purchaser, identified only as Zhang, is an avid fan of military history. Chinese and foreign consultancies operating within the country have been placed under investigation by state security bodies for possessing information about the economy. — AP

