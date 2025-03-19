Chinese incursions in Taiwan witness uptick

Taipei [Taiwan], March 19 (ANI): Taiwan detected 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft and 10 Chinese vessels until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.

Out of the 13 sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ, the statement added.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected 59 PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and two Chinese balloons operating around itself.

As per the MND, 43 out of 59 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "59 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 43 out of 59 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on March 16, a group of US House of Representatives lawmakers introduced legislation to replace the term "Chinese Taipei" with "Taiwan" across all federal agencies, Taipei Times reported.

US Representative Byron Donalds announced the introduction of the "America supports Taiwan act," which would mandate federal agencies adopt "Taiwan" in place of "Chinese Taipei," a news release on his page on the US House of Representatives' website said, as per Taipei Times.

US representatives Mike Collins, Barry Moore and Tom Tiffany are cosponsors of the legislation. The US rarely uses the term "Chinese Taipei," although it has appeared in some government communications, the newspaper said, adding that the bill aims to strengthen US policy supporting Taiwan against Chinese coercion and aggression, which threaten its sovereignty, Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

