New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Chinese Mahjong is adding a new twist to Diwali parties in Delhi, with the Chinese Embassy in India drawing parallels between the traditional game and India's popular Rummy and Teen Patti, saying it brings families and friends together through fun and friendly competition.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, highlighted the growing Diwali connection with Mahjong in a post on X, extending festive greetings while describing the game as an activity for people of all ages.

"Chinese Mahjong is adding a new twist to Diwali parties in Delhi! Just like India's beloved Rummy and Teen Patti, Mahjong is a game for all ages — bringing family and friends together over fun and friendly competition. Happy Diwali," Yu Jing said in the post.

The growing interest in Mahjong comes amid a shift in Diwali party trends, with more people exploring the Chinese game as an alternative to traditional card parties.

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Highlighting the trend, Yu Jing drew a comparison between Mahjong and Rummy and Teen Patti, describing them as games that bring people together across age groups.

The growing demand for Mahjong-themed gatherings has also been highlighted by organisers of the game in India.

"Ever since the beginning of the festive season, we have been flooded with queries to arrange Mahjong events and private parties. We have an event or a party happening every two days in the city and requests are still pouring in," Ria Bajaj, co-founder of The Mahjong Network, based in Mumbai, said, as quoted by Yu Jing in the post.

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Maneka Jain Daswani, Ria Bajaj's partner and co-founder of The Mahjong Network in Delhi, said the game was increasingly finding a place at Diwali gatherings, moving beyond its earlier association with women players.

"This festive season Diwali card parties are being replaced by Mahjong parties as it is no longer a ladies' game. It will be safe to say that Mahjong is fast replacing party games like Rummy or Teen Patti," she said.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India also marked the Festival of Lights by organising a special diya decorating workshop, sharing glimpses of the celebrations through a video on X.

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"Celebrating Diwali 2026! To celebrate the Festival of Lights, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya decorating workshop. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!" the Korean Embassy in India said in its post.

The video showcased Korean diplomats and embassy staff celebrating Diwali with Indian cultural elements, featuring scenes of people in colourful traditional clothing carrying illuminated diyas along a decorated pathway, with hanging lanterns and greenery adding to the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations further featured moments of diplomats and colleagues sharing sweets, while staff posed with lit diyas beneath a sign carrying the Korean greeting that translates to "Have a happy Diwali!"

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)

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