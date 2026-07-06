Chinese Navy conducts strategic submarine missile test in Pacific : Report

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile from a submarine into the Pacific Ocean as part of its annual training programme, according to Xinhua news agency.

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The PLA Navy said a strategic nuclear submarine launched the missile carrying a dummy warhead toward relevant high seas in the Pacific Ocean at 12:01 p.m. (local time), with the missile landing accurately within the designated waters.

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The navy said that the launch is a routine annual training exercise and said China had notified relevant countries in advance.

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According to Xinhua, the PLA Navy said the test complied with international law and international practice and was not directed at any specific country or target.

The test launch comes as Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, on July 2, critiqued "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and said it goes against the regional countries' shared aspirations.

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Guo said that safeguarding the postwar international order and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the foundation of prosperity.

He said, "The so-called concept of 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' goes against the regional countries' shared aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, and will never win genuine recognition. Safeguarding postwar international order and purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the foundation of the prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific, as well as the shared responsibility of regional countries."

"It is more imperative than ever for regional countries to uphold the right course of Asia-Pacific cooperation, work together to build an Asia Pacific that is prosperous, stable, open, interconnected, universally beneficial, inclusive, united and mutually supportive," he added. (ANI)

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