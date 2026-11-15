Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Manila to participate in 29th China-ASEAN Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): Chinese Premier Li Qiang touched down in Manila on Sunday to take part in the 29th China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Li is visiting at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairship, Xinhua reported.

Following the conclusion of an official trip to Thailand, the Chinese premier arrived in the Philippine capital ahead of Monday's China-ASEAN Summit, the state news agency added.

This comes as Manila has transformed into the focal point of diplomacy as regional leaders and prominent international figures assemble in the Philippine capital for the ASEAN summit, with discussions expected to focus on pressing geopolitical, economic and security challenges facing the region and the wider international community.

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According to the Philippine News Agency, global delegations have steadily arrived in the country ahead of the main event, with representatives from ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and international organisations preparing for a packed itinerary of high-level meetings from November 15 to November 17.

Among the early arrivals ahead of the weekend summit were Myanmar Foreign Minister Han Win Aung on November 12 and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on November 13.

Lula's schedule featured a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., during which both heads of state witnessed the formalisation of pacts focusing on livestock, agriculture and the implementation of competition laws.

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The influx accelerated on Saturday with the arrivals of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Reporting on the diplomatic exchanges, the Philippine News Agency noted that Carney met with Marcos to witness the endorsement of a joint framework committing the Philippines and Canada to a free trade agreement by 2027.

Meanwhile, Albanese's visit carries substantial weight as Manila and Canberra look to deepen bilateral defence ties.

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Additional figures arriving on Saturday included Lao PDR Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This high-profile gathering continues to attract statesmen from far beyond Southeast Asia, emphasising the vast diplomatic footprint of ASEAN worldwide.

As part of this wider international participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Philippines from November 16 to 18 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

India is a strategic partner of the 11-member regional grouping, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Elaborating on the schedule, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Rudrendra Tandon said, "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month. As you are aware, in addition to our very active bilateral relationships with all 11 ASEAN member states, we see our engagement with the ASEAN regional platform also as a key element or building block of our Act East Policy."

Tandon added, "The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process. In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders..."

Alongside PM Modi, leaders such as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are scheduled to arrive on November 16.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United States President Donald Trump feature on the roster for November 17, with Trump scheduled to attend the ASEAN-United States Special Summit on the same day.

President Marcos is additionally scheduled to participate in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, hosted in China on November 18 and 19. (ANI)

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