Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on SCO members to pursue "win-win results"

Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday while addressing the plenary Session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) called on all the member-states to pursue mutual benefit, Global Times reported.

The session, which comes amid looming tariffs by the US, called on SCO member states to pursue mutual benefit, win-win results, as per Global Times.

"The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have brought about groundbreaking and historic achievements in the organization's development and cooperation," Xi said, as quoted by Global Times.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has grown into the world's largest regional organization," Xi further said.

Xi also said that the member states of the SCO should seek common ground while putting aside differences.

The Chinese President pledged to provide 2 billion yuan (about 281 million US dollars) in grant to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) within this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the plenary session, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a special briefing in Tianjin, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister will also meet the Russian President following his address at the SCO plenary session.

"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit, during which he will participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1. (ANI)

