Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip ASEAN Summit in Manila: Report

Manila [Philippines], November 5 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang likely to represent Beijing at the regional gathering, according to a report by The Manila Times.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shared this information on Wednesday while responding to reports about Xi's expected absence from the annual summit, which the Philippines is hosting this year.

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"On the questions regarding the representative of China for Asean Summits, it is the Chinese Premier (Premier Li Qiang) who attends the Summits, not President Xi," DFA Assistant Secretary Dax Imperial said in a text message, according to The Manila Times.

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Dax Imperial, who is also the DFA spokesperson on ASEAN affairs, said that China had followed this practice in recent years, with Li customarily leading the Chinese delegation to ASEAN-related summits.

However, he clarified that Manila was yet to receive formal confirmation of the Chinese Premier's attendance.

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"We have not received the official confirmation of Premier Li Qiang's attendance, as this usually comes much closer to the Summit," Imperial said.

The development comes as the Philippines prepares to host the regional gathering, with Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro discussing the upcoming meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

According to the DFA, Maria conveyed that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr "looks forward" to Premier Li's participation in the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila. Wang, meanwhile, conveyed China's anticipation of Marcos' participation in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19.

Both sides also assured each other that their respective leaders would receive appropriate courtesies and assistance during the meetings, the DFA said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also expected to attend the ASEAN gathering, according to an earlier October 15 report by The Manila Times.

Philippine Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro had confirmed Trump's participation during a press briefing on October 14, stating, "It is confirmed."

The White House had also confirmed Trump's planned visit to the Philippines on November 16 for the ASEAN Summit before he travels to China for the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, according to an October 11 report by the New York Post.

The visit is expected to demonstrate Washington's commitment to its Southeast Asian allies and advance US economic and national security objectives, the newspaper reported, citing a White House official.

Trump is also scheduled to meet Xi during his China visit, marking another engagement between the two leaders as Washington and Beijing seek to improve bilateral ties.

The expected meeting follows Xi's state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25. Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the two leaders had agreed to build a constructive relationship based on "respect, fairness and reciprocity".

According to Xinhua, Wang made the remarks while briefing reporters on the outcomes of Xi's visit, during which the Chinese President and Trump held what he called a "candid and in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere of mutual respect" on strategic issues concerning bilateral relations and the broader global landscape.

Elaborating on the three principles, Wang said respect involved recognising each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as each country's choice of social system and development path.

On fairness, he said, "Fairness means pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and handling differences through consultation, rejecting a zero-sum game in which one side's gain comes at the expense of the other's, and not seeking unilateral absolute advantage."

On reciprocity, Wang emphasised that both countries were equal in sovereignty and that neither should engage in hegemonic or bullying behaviour.

The 49th ASEAN Summit brings together leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Philippines also expects participation from leaders of ASEAN Plus Three and the East Asia Summit (EAS), although formal notifications from several participating countries were still awaited, Imperial said, according to The Manila Times.

The ASEAN Plus Three framework includes China, Japan and South Korea, while the East Asia Summit also brings together eight dialogue partners, including India, the United States, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia. (ANI)

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