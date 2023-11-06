 Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough

Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough

Researchers also test whether vitamin C may play a role in reducing the signs of ageing

Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Beijing, November 6

Chinese researchers claimed to have identified a unique group of cells that contributes to the ageing process and might be mitigated with everyday vitamin C supplements.

The cell subtype surrounds the motor neurons in the spinal cord and is believed to accelerate the ageing process, making it a factor in the shuffling gait common among the elderly, according to an unedited paper published by the peer-reviewed journal Nature, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The seven-year study involved researchers from three labs who hoped their discovery could fill a knowledge gap in the poorly understood mechanisms underlying the relationship between ageing and the spinal cord’s critical role in sustaining health and mobility.

The study based on animal experiments was jointly supervised by Liu Guanghui and Qu Jing from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Zoology, and Zhang Weiqi at the academy’s Beijing Institute of Genomics.

The team analysed single cells to identify unique groups that developed around ageing motor neurons in the spinal cords of elderly primates, Liu said in an interview with China’s state-owned Science and Technology Daily.

“These distinct cell clusters must have a specific life purpose. Our further investigation revealed that they secrete a ‘toxic’ protein that contributes to accelerating the ageing of motor neurons,” he said.

Despite accounting for only about 0.3-0.4 per cent of all spinal cord cells, motor neurons are the principal actors in regulating body movement. They control the body’s motor functions by directing skeletal muscles throughout the body.

“Our research also confirms that motor neurons are the most sensitive cells in the spinal cord when it comes to ageing,” the report quoted the paper as saying.

The researchers also tested whether vitamin C may play a role in reducing the signs of ageing. The everyday diet supplement has been around for decades but claims that it has anti-ageing properties have not been unequivocally proven in clinical trials.

The researchers tested the effects of vitamin C on 10 cynomolgus monkeys aged 17-18 years who were randomly divided into two groups.

One group was given a daily dose of vitamin C at 30mg/kg – dissolved in drinking water and given after breakfast – for 40 months. The other monkeys received the same quantity of drinking water, but without the supplement, to act as a control, the report said.

The researchers reported a “significant” improvement in the ageing-related indicators for the elderly monkeys’ motor neurons, suggesting that oral vitamin C supplements could be beneficial.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

4
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

5
Amritsar

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

6
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

7
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

9
India

MoD to contest scores of disability pension cases

10
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Top News

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinian death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinian death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000

The figures mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become...

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices of Delhi, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs as Supreme Court judges

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices of Delhi, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs as Supreme Court judges

These elevations will take the working strength of Supreme C...

5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Aussie leader of opposition at Bangla Sahib

Pollution crisis: No physical classes in Delhi schools, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10

SC sets up selection panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day