Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday said that "Taiwan is China's Taiwan" and asserted that the country "must and will achieve reunification," warning that "how to solve the Taiwan question and achieve reunification is China's own affair that does not tolerate any foreign interference."

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan. How to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve reunification is China's own affair, which doesn't tolerate any foreign interference. China must and will achieve reunification. We, the Chinese people, have very resolute will and conviction to thwart any external interference and obstruction to China's reunification," Said Jian

Lin said the Taiwan issue is purely China's domestic matter and added that Beijing "must and will achieve reunification." His remarks came as tensions rose between China and Japan over comments made by Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Beijing on Thursday lodged a strong protest after Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi over what China described as "erroneous" and "provocative" remarks by Takaichi regarding Taiwan, according to reports carried by Global Times.

China accused Takaichi of making inflammatory statements, including hints of possible armed involvement in the Taiwan Strait. Sun told the Japanese envoy that the comments were "extremely serious" in both nature and impact. Despite earlier demarches, Tokyo had "refused to retract" the remarks, prompting Beijing's fresh protest.

Sun said Takaichi's comments constituted blatant interference in China's internal affairs and violated international law, basic diplomatic norms, and the one-China principle. He added that the remarks went against the four political documents that frame China-Japan relations and damaged the political foundation of bilateral ties. The comments, he said, also "deeply hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people."

Reiterating China's long-held position, Sun stressed that Taiwan is an integral part of China and that decisions on the Taiwan question rest solely with Beijing. He warned that no external force would be allowed to interfere.

Sun also noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of both the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan. He said Japan's wartime history should serve as a reminder that attempts to obstruct China's "national reunification" would face a firm response.

China urged Japan to correct its approach, withdraw the remarks, and avoid "further missteps." Beijing warned that Tokyo would have to "bear all consequences" if it continued what China described as the wrong path.

Amid the diplomatic tensions, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported new military activity around the island. As of 6 am on Friday, Taiwan detected 21 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels operating near its waters. Of the 21 aircraft, 18 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry said in a post on X. (ANI)

