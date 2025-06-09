DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Chinese vessel runs aground near Philippine-held Island, troops on alert

Chinese vessel runs aground near Philippine-held Island, troops on alert

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines] June 9 (ANI): A Chinese ship went aground in bad weather in shallow waters off a Philippine-controlled island in the disputed South China Sea, forcing Filipino soldiers to be on alert, according to a report by Taipei Times.

Advertisement

When Philippine forces determined that the Chinese fishing vessel had run aground in the shallows east of Thitu Island due to bad weather on Saturday, they deployed military and coast guard personnel to assist, but later discovered that the ship had been extricated, according to Philippine navy regional spokesperson Ellaine Rose Collado, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Collado noted that no more information was immediately available, such as whether any crew members were injured or the ship was damaged. In recent years, confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval ships in the disputed waters have increased, according to the Taipei Times.

Advertisement

"The alertness of our troops is always there," Philippine Armed Forces Public Affairs Office chief Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said. When they saw that a probable incident had happened, "we tried to assist professionals" following international law on helping distressed vessels at sea, he said. "We're always following international law," Trinidad said, as quoted by the Taipei Times report.

According to MP Albayda, a local Philippine official, villagers in a fishing village on Thitu, known as Pag-asa Island, immediately notified the Philippine military and coast guard after seeing the Chinese ship lying in the shallows about 1.5 nautical miles (2.8 kilometres) from their village.

Advertisement

"They got worried because the Chinese were so close, but it was the strong wind and waves that caused the ship to run aground," Albayda added, adding that other Chinese ships towed the stranded vessel away. The stricken ship resembled what the Philippine military had repeatedly described as suspected Chinese militia ships that had aided the Chinese coast guard and navy in blocking and harassing Philippine coast guard and military vessels in the disputed waters, a busy conduit for global trade and commerce, according to the Taipei Times report. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts