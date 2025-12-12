DT
Chinese woman clings to 10th-floor balcony to escape lover's wife, Internet says 'no man is worth…'

Chinese woman clings to 10th-floor balcony to escape lover’s wife, Internet says ‘no man is worth…’

Onlookers watch in horror as the woman struggled to maintain her grip

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:49 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The footage, reportedly taken in Guangdong province, shows a woman hanging from a 10th-floor balcony and then navigating her way down the building’s exterior using drainpipes and windowsills. Video grab: Facebook/@Lindaikejiblog
A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman in China clinging to the balcony of a high-rise building as she tries to escape her lover’s wife, before being pulled to safety by a neighbour.

The footage, reportedly taken in Guangdong province, shows a woman hanging from a 10th-floor balcony and then navigating her way down the building’s exterior using drainpipes and windowsills. In the video, a shirtless man believed to be her lover speaks to her briefly through the apartment window before disappearing inside.

Onlookers watched in horror as the woman struggled to maintain her grip. At one point, she slides down a water pipe before reaching a lower floor. She knocked on a neighbour’s window and is eventually pulled inside, narrowly avoiding what could have been a fatal fall.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked widespread reaction online, with many condemning the man’s actions as “reckless and cowardly”. Some comments also criticised the woman’s decision to scale the exterior of the building without safety equipment, noting a single misstep was potentially “inviting death”.

One user wrote, “No man is worth putting your life at such risk!” Another commented, “Won’t the wife find out after watching this video? Cheating is bad guys.”

