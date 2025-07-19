DT
Christian leaders make rare visit to Gaza following deadly Israeli strike on church

Christian leaders make rare visit to Gaza following deadly Israeli strike on church

AP
Deir al-Balah, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
<< Christian leaders during a visit to a church in Gaza on Friday. REUTERS
Top church leaders in Jerusalem headed into Gaza Friday in a rare solidarity visit to the territory one day after an Israeli shell slammed into its only Catholic church, killing three people.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III entered Gaza in the morning to express the “shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land," read a statement released by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The patriarchs and their delegation arrived at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza in the afternoon. As well as the three people killed in the strike, 10 were wounded, including the resident priest. The church compound was damaged.

