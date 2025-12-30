December is usually packed with decisions; what to buy, what to serve, and which events to attend. Here’s one more to consider: what are you going to do with your Christmas tree?

According to The Nature Conservancy, nearly 10 million live Christmas trees end up in landfills every year. Once buried under soil, these trees decompose anaerobically (without oxygen) instead of breaking down naturally on a forest floor. This process is extremely slow - trees can take years to decompose and releases greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, which may also contaminate groundwater.

If you’d like to avoid this environmental impact, there are several sustainable alternatives that can even benefit your garden or local wildlife. All of them start with removing ornaments, tinsel, and any “flocking” (spray-on artificial snow) from the tree.

Firewood and Mulch

At the end of every holiday season, my late husband John would carefully remove our Christmas tree’s branches one by one using garden pruners, right in the living room. As he cut each branch, he’d drop it into a large trash bag at his feet.

When the bag was full, I’d take it outside and spread the branches across the garden to insulate the soil and protect bulbs and perennial root crowns from being pushed out of the ground during winter’s freeze-thaw cycles.

Meanwhile, John would saw the trunk into smaller sections and leave them outdoors to cure over winter. After about six months of drying, the wood was ready to be burned in our fire pit. Ashes to ashes.

In spring, I’d return to the garden mulch and cut the brittle branches into smaller pieces, leaving them in place to decompose naturally without interfering with new growth. Despite common belief, pine needles do not significantly lower soil pH, so they won’t harm your plants.

This method provides free winter mulch and firewood, and lets you remove the tree from your home without trailing needles from the living room to the door. A true win-win.

Wildlife Havens

If you have a large pond, consider sinking your tree to create shelter for fish, they’ll appreciate the hiding place.

Alternatively, leave the tree in its stand and place it outdoors, securing it if necessary to prevent tipping during strong winter winds. Non-migratory birds often take refuge in such trees, especially if you hang a bird feeder from one of the branches.

If space allows, you can also drag the tree to a quiet corner of your yard and lay it down to provide shelter for birds and other wildlife during the colder months.

Local Programmes

Many communities organize post-holiday tree collections, using discarded trees to strengthen sand dunes, combat erosion, or create wildlife habitats. Some municipalities chip collected trees and offer the resulting mulch free to residents.

To find programmes in your town, county, or state, contact local authorities or search online. You might also consider donating your tree to a nearby farm, some farmers gladly use them as supplemental feed for livestock.

With a little thought, your Christmas tree can continue giving long after the holidays: helping your garden, your community, and the environment.