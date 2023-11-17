Cipher case: Court extends stay against Imran’s jail trial till Nov 20

PTI

Islamabad, November 16

A Pakistan high court on Thursday extended until November 20 the stay against the jail trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz extended the stay during the hearing of 71-year-old Khan’s intra-court appeal against the jail trial.

The appeal was filed against a single-member Bench of the same court which last month upheld the trial of Khan in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated.

According to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the IHC “extended the stay of the cipher case trial under official secret act till Monday, November 20”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is currently detained in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on judicial remand. Khan’s close aide and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, who was also arrested in the cipher case, is imprisoned in the same jail. Khan and Qureshi have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

