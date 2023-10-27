Cipher Case: Court junks Imran Khan's plea challenging indictment

PTI

Islamabad, October 26

In a major setback to Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday rejected his petition challenging his indictment by a special court on charges of leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of 71-year-old Khan's plea but directed that he be provided a "fair trial".

Khan and his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, were indicted by the special court judge on Monday during the hearing held in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on charges of leaking state secrets.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), through his lawyer Salman Safdar, had filed the petition in the IHC on Wednesday, urging the court to declare the “hasty exercise” of framing of charges to be “illegal, unlawful and against the settled principles of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.

The petition was taken up by the IHC chief justice on Thursday.

