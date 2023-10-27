Cipher Case: Court junks Imran Khan's plea challenging indictment

Islamabad, October 26
In a major setback to Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday rejected his petition challenging his indictment by a special court on charges of leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of 71-year-old Khan's plea but directed that he be provided a "fair trial".
Khan and his close ally ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, were indicted by the special court judge on Monday during the hearing held in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on charges of leaking state secrets.
Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), through his lawyer Salman Safdar, had filed the petition in the IHC on Wednesday, urging the court to declare the “hasty exercise” of framing of charges to be “illegal, unlawful and against the settled principles of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.
The petition was taken up by the IHC chief justice on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...