Cipher case: Pak court to hear Imran’s post-arrest bail plea tomorrow

PTI

Islamabad, September 23

The Islamabad High Court on Saturday fixed September 25 as the date for hearing jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's post-arrest bail in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Khan filed a petition against the rejection of his post-arrest bail by a special court that is proceeding against him and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On September 13, the special court extended the judicial remand of Khan and Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher leakage case. The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act — had rejected their post-arrest bail pleas.

