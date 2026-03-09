"Citizens and residents urged to head to safe place": Sirens activated across Bahrain amid West Asia conflict

Manama [Bahrain], March 9 (ANI): The Interior Ministry of Bahrain has confirmed that sirens have been activated across the country, according to a report by Al Jazeera. In a brief official statement, authorities advised the public to seek immediate cover following the activation of the emergency alert system.

"Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry stated.

The nationwide alert follows an earlier incident in the Sitra area, located south of the capital, Manama. The state news agency of Bahrain reported that the incident resulted in casualties, with four individuals currently in critical condition, including children who require surgery.

Bahrain's Bapco Energies has declared a force majeure situation on the group's operations line, state news agency of Bahrain reported.

Citing the country's Ministry of Health, reports by Al Jazeera highlighted the severity of the injuries sustained by those in the affected region. Authorities specified that the injuries were the direct result of an Iranian drone attack targeting the Sitra area.

Expanding on the scope of the strike, the Ministry of Interior of Bahrain on Sunday claimed that Iran attacked civilian targets, specifically a water desalination plant, during the drone operation.

In a post on X, the Ministry stated, "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack."

This escalation in hostilities occurs even as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel.

The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion, where earlier comments had suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations.

Addressing these perceptions, Pezeshkian sought to reassure regional partners by stating, "It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours."

However, the Iranian President maintained a stance of defensive necessity. He noted that Tehran is "forced to retaliate to attacks" but clarified that this does not imply a dispute with neighbouring countries or a desire to "upset their people."

This follows a televised address on Saturday where Pezeshkian appeared to strike a note of reconciliation, announcing that the leadership council had decided not to attack neighbouring countries unless provoked.

"I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries," he said, adding that there would be no missile launches unless attacks against Iran originated from those specific nations.

Despite this overture to his neighbours, Pezeshkian struck a note of defiance against Western pressure, ruling out any possibility of surrender as the US-Israel campaign intensifies.

"They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave," he asserted.

The defiant stance serves as a direct rebuttal to US President Donald Trump, who recently declared on Truth Social that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender."

Trump asserted that negotiations would only proceed once the current leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".

In his post, Trump articulated an ambition to reconstruct the nation under the slogan "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)."

This follows his previously expressed desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike, according to reports. (ANI)

