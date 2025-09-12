DT
Civil society urges Pakistan's enforced disappearances commission for "misleading" case closures

ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan] September 12 (ANI): A prominent rights group has criticised Pakistan's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED), accusing it of rushing through cases and failing to deliver justice to victims' families. The Defence of Human Rights (DHR), led by activist Amina Masood Janjua, has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to overhaul the entire framework for addressing enforced disappearances, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, DHR expressed alarm over the commission's claim that it had resolved 103 cases in just one month. The organisation argued that such rapid disposals indicated a lack of proper hearings, with many cases reportedly dismissed within minutes. It further criticised the commission for issuing brief, generic conclusions like "the detainee disappeared by himself," which, according to DHR, misled the public and obscured the true scale of enforced disappearances.

Highlighting discrepancies, DHR noted that their organisation had referred 21 of the 103 cases closed in August. One of these cases involved a person who resurfaced alive a decade ago but was only now marked as "disposed of" by the COIED, as reported by Dawn.

The watchdog warned that blanket statements about individuals "disappearing voluntarily" were deeply concerning, especially when substantial evidence exists in numerous cases indicating state involvement. DHR also criticised a recent trend of "bulk disposals," arguing this practice undermines the Supreme Court's original vision when forming the commission to provide justice without bureaucratic obstacles or unnecessary delays.

Enforced disappearances remain a persistent human rights challenge in Pakistan, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where activists and families frequently accuse security agencies of involvement, as highlighted by Dawn.

In its statement, DHR urged the government to conduct a thorough review of the commission's procedures, stressing that justice cannot be delivered through hurried dismissals. The organisation's criticism adds to growing public and international pressure on Pakistani authorities to reform investigative mechanisms, strengthen accountability, and ensure fair treatment of victims' families. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

