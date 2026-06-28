Civilian plane crashes in eastern France; 11 dead

Paris [France], June 28 (ANI): Eleven people have died after a civilian plane crashed in eastern France, local authorities said on Sunday.

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Citing the prefecture, Al Jazeera reported that the pilot and 10 passengers, including five students and five instructors, aboard the plane had died.

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According to Al Jazeera, the police have asked people to "strictly avoid" the area around the airport in the town of Tomblaine.

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Citing local media, Al Jazeera added that the aircraft was carrying a group of people on a skydiving trip.

Meanwhile, the country's Interior Ministry has said that the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez is on his way to the site of the incident, the report added.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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