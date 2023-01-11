Clamour grows in Brazil over jail for rioters

Rio De Janeiro, January 10

“No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!” The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on the protest posters and banners.

The words were a demand for retribution against the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil’s capital on Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage.

The Federal Police’s press office said the force planned to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison. — AP