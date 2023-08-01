Clashes continue in Lebanon, death toll climbs to 9

Sidon (Lebanon), July 31
The death toll rose to nine on Monday in three days of clashes between Palestinian factions at a refugee camp in Lebanon that have pitted members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party against Islamist groups.
A Lebanese lawmaker announced a ceasefire agreement late on Monday but some gunfire continued afterward, and earlier efforts to broker a ceasefire had failed to stop the shooting and shelling through the narrow streets of the Ein el-Hilweh camp. The violence began on Saturday when an unknown gunman tried to kill Palestinian militant Mahmoud Khalil but instead fatally shot his companion.— AP
