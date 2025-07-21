DT
Home / World / "Clear violation of human rights, international law': Paank decries ongoing wave of enforced disappearances

"Clear violation of human rights, international law': Paank decries ongoing wave of enforced disappearances

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Paank, the Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, expressed concern over the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances taking place across Balochistan and Sindh. It gave a call for the immediate release of all the disappeared persons.

Sharing the details on X, Paank mentioned the four individuals who were forcibly disappeared, all of whom came from various walks of life.

"PAANK strongly condemns the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances across Balochistan and Sindh. The below four individuals were forcibly abducted by Pakistani security forces: Muhammad Hussain, a farmer from Naseerabad, was taken from his home on July 5, 2025. Zahid Ali, a rickshaw driver from Karachi's Lyari area, was abducted on July 17, 2025. Mesho, from Dera Bugti, was forcibly disappeared in broad daylight on July 19, 2025. Paneeri Bugti, a farmer from Pat Feeder, was abducted on June 27, 2025, after being summoned to Sui Military Camp."

Paank called these actions a clear case of violations of human rights and international law and denounced the systematic campaign of abductions, alongside demanding the immediate release of all disappeared persons.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International condemned the vicious cycle of violence in Balochistan, from extrajudicial killings to abductions.

In a post on X, earlier in July, it said, "Pakistani authorities must stop weaponising laws to unlawfully detain peaceful Baloch activists and immediately release all activists, including Gulzar and Mahrang Baloch, who have been detained for more than three months. Authorities should also urgently carry out independent, transparent and thorough investigations into the allegations of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial executions to bring to justice those suspected of responsibility through fair trials."

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas.

Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

