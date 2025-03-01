DT
Cleric, 4 others killed in suicide attack at seminary in Pakistan

Cleric, 4 others killed in suicide attack at seminary in Pakistan

A top cleric and four worshippers were killed and 20 others injured in a blast triggered by a suicide bomber during Friday prayers at a seminary in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan,...
PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 09:05 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
A top cleric and four worshippers were killed and 20 others injured in a blast triggered by a suicide bomber during Friday prayers at a seminary in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan, police said.

The blast claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak town of Nowshera district,.

