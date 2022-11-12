Climate efforts more urgent than ever: Joe Biden

Sharm El-Sheikh, November 11

President Joe Biden, speaking at an annual international summit on climate change on Friday, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforced the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can no longer plead ignorance to the consequences of our actions, or continue to repeat our mistakes,” he warned.

Long way to go America and the world have a long way to go to meet the emission targets that scientists hope will contain global warming. And the political will for more investment is shrinking. Joe Biden, US President

The President’s brief attendance at the UN climate conference, known as COP27, was largely a victory lap as he emphasised new spending on clean energy initiatives that would “change the paradigm” for the US and the rest of the world.

But Biden glossed over how he has pushed for more oil and gas production to bring down costs that have been politically troublesome at home, and fuelled the invasion of Ukraine by allowing Russia to fetch higher prices for its energy exports. “This gathering must be the moment to recommit our future and our shared capacity to write a better story for the world,” Biden said.

At the climate conference, Biden discussed a new supplemental rule that will crack down on methane emissions, expanding on a similar regulation his administration released last year. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

The US commitment of some $375 billion over a decade to fight climate change gives Biden greater leverage to press other nations to fulfill their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift the global economy towards cleaner energy sources. “The United States government is putting our money where our mouth is,” he said.

Biden said the spending, part of broader economic legislation he signed into law this year, will ensure the President was in a far different position from last year’s gathering, which came about during a particularly unhappy stretch in the Bill’s tortuous path to passage. — AP