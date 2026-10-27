DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Climate pledges put world off track as emissions set to drop just 6% by 2035: UN

Climate pledges put world off track as emissions set to drop just 6% by 2035: UN

The report comes days after another UN report revealed that the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature target was now completely out of reach

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The best the world can do is restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degrees Celsius and try to pull it back. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

If countries implement their current climate pledges, global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are expected to drop only 6 per cent below 2019 levels by 2035, meaning the projected reduction is substantially off track, compared to the dip required to limit global warming, a UN report released on Tuesday said.

The '2026 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Synthesis Report' by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said even if these commitments — called NDCs — are fully implemented, including conditional elements, emissions are likely to be just 9 per cent below 2019 levels by 2035.

Advertisement

The report comes days after another UN report revealed that the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature target was now completely out of reach. It also stated that the best the world could do is restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degrees Celsius and try to pull it back.

Advertisement

The new report noted that most of the new NDCs are linked to long-term decarbonisation targets, which involve reaching net zero emissions between 2040 and 2070, with the majority for 2050.

Implementation of NDCs and these long-term targets would imply a best-estimate warming of 1.7-2.3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Advertisement

"However, returning warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would require substantial additional GHG emission reductions in the coming years," said the report.

The findings are based on the examination of 127 new NDCs, representing 154 parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which were submitted between January 1, 2024, and August 31, 2026.

Under the agreement, nations decide their climate actions on their own, and every subsequent set of NDCs must mark a progression over existing ones.

The report highlighted that the new generation of NDCs shows climate action was becoming more deeply embedded across economies and societies.

"Increasingly, NDCs involve local and regional authorities, civil society and the private sector in planning, implementing and monitoring climate action," it said.

But a lot more is required in terms of slashing GHG emissions to curb global warming.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts