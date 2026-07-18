DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Closely following": MEA on US bill seeking 100% tariff on India, others due to Russian oil purchase

"Closely following": MEA on US bill seeking 100% tariff on India, others due to Russian oil purchase

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said New Delhi is "closely following" developments related to a proposed US legislation targeting five countries, including India, for their purchase of Russian oil, seeking 100 per cent tariffs on these countries.

Advertisement

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government is aware of the proposed legislation and is monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

He reiterated that India's crude oil imports are guided by its energy security requirements and broader sourcing strategy, noting that New Delhi has multiple suppliers across the world.

Advertisement

"We are closely following these developments, and we are aware of the proposed legislation," Jaiswal said.

"As far as buying oil, we buy oil from various countries in the world. It is based on our approach towards energy sourcing," he added.

Advertisement

Referring to maritime traffic in the region, he said there is regular movement of Indian vessels between India and the Persian Gulf.

"On the number of Indian vessels which are there in the Persian Gulf, as of today, we have, there is regular traffic between India and the Persian Gulf region; we have seven Indian ships which are there in the Persian Gulf, Indian flagships which are there in the Persian Gulf," the MEA Spokesperson added.

MEA's response comes after a bipartisan group of more than 60 US Senators introduced revised legislation to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, replacing the earlier proposal for blanket tariffs with targeted measures aimed at the world's largest buyers of Russian energy.

The revised bill, "Senator Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026", introduced after the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, holds major purchasers of Russian oil and gas accountable for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to an official release, the revised bill "refines tariff authority from a blanket 500 per cent tariff to tariffs on the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas of upto 100 per cent," while creating an exception for countries importing less than 15 per cent of Russia's natural gas exports that are taking significant steps to reduce those imports.

The overview of the key changes said that the revised legislation also "adds new authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five countries facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion."

The legislation, initially introduced by Senator Graham and Senator Blumenthal in April 2025, aimed to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin's revenue streams used to fund the war in Ukraine by mandating sanctions on Russia's political leadership, financial institutions, and energy sector.

Jaiswal also responded to a query on reported US military strikes on Iran's Chabahar port, stating that the "terminal itself did not face any damage."

"If you have been following the issue, there was a waiver which was given by America; that waiver got over some time back. Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward. On the question of it being attacked, yes, we have seen some reports in that regard, but we can also tell you that the terminal itself did not face any damage," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts