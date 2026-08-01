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Home / World / "Closely monitoring": India on US bill seeking upto 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers

"Closely monitoring": India on US bill seeking upto 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India is keeping a close watch on a US bill that empowers Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on nations purchasing Russian oil and gas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, days after the proposed legislation cleared the US Senate.

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Addressing the weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi is tracking the progress of the measure in Washington.

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"We are closely monitoring the developments," Jaiswal said.

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Reaffirming India's strategic approach towards fulfilling its domestic power and fuel requirements, the spokesperson emphasised that national interest remains the core pillar of the country's energy policy.

"On energy security, our position has been clarified and very well articulated on several occasions. It is something which is predicated on our national priorities and on securing the energy needs of our 1.4 billion people through diversified sources, which includes the US," he said.

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Jaiswal further highlighted that New Delhi maintains continuous dialogue with key official channels across the Atlantic regarding the proposed measures.

"We remain engaged with relevant stakeholders in the US at various levels on this particular matter," he said.

The official response follows the US Senate passing the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 with a decisive 86-12 vote, paving the way for the measure to be taken up by the House of Representatives for further legislative review.

If enacted, the legislative framework would grant US President Donald Trump broad executive authority to enforce primary and secondary sanctions against Moscow and supporting entities.

The proposed law additionally empowers the administration to enact trade duties reaching up to 100 per cent on goods imported from nations acquiring significant quantities of Russian hydrocarbons or assisting in circumvention efforts.

Pursuant to Section 113 of the proposed law, punitive duties could target the five major importers of Russian energy alongside nations enabling sanction evasions via shadow fleet operations. Besides India and China, the designated list encompasses Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.

The draft statute further mandates the US Trade Representative to conduct biannual evaluations every 180 days to review top purchasing nations and calibrate applied tariff structures according to shifting procurement patterns. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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