CM Fadnavis hosts Akie Abe in Mumbai, says Maharashtra looks forward to "strengthening beautiful bond with Japan"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between India and Japan.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, Fadnavis said, “Honoured and happy to welcome Mrs Akie Abe san, wife of the Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe san, at my official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today."

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Fadnavis said Akie Abe shared her experiences from her visit to Varanasi, highlighting similarities between India's ancient spiritual traditions and Japan's religious practices.

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"She shared her experiences from her visit to Varanasi, highlighting the striking similarities between India’s ancient spiritual traditions and Japan’s religious practices, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual bonds between the two nations," he said.

Referring to the Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksha International Convention Centre in Varanasi, Fadnavis said it stood as a tribute to India-Japan friendship and the close relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese PM.

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“The Abe Memorial Corridor at Varanasi’s Rudraksha International Convention Centre stands as a befitting tribute to India-Japan friendship and the close bond between our visionary leaders Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji and Former PM Shinzo Abe san, whose friendship strengthened ties between the two nations,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted Maharashtra's longstanding relationship with Japan, saying the partnership continued to grow through cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, tourism and people-to-people connections.

“Maharashtra and Japan share a longstanding relationship that continues to grow stronger through cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, tourism and people-to-people connections. Maharashtra looks forward to further strengthening the beautiful bond with Japan,” he added.

Honoured and happy to welcome Mrs. Akie Abe san, wife of the Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe san, at my official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, today. She shared her experiences from her visit to Varanasi, highlighting the striking similarities between India’s ancient spiritual traditions and Japan’s religious practices, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual bonds between the two nations. The Abe Memorial Corridor at Varanasi’s Rudraksha International Convention Centre stands as a befitting tribute to India-Japan friendship and the close bond between our visionary leaders Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji and Former PM Shinzo Abe san, whose friendship strengthened ties between the two nations. Maharashtra and Japan share a longstanding relationship that continues to grow stronger through cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, tourism and people-to-people connections. Maharashtra looks forward to further strengthening the beautiful bond with Japan! 🇮🇳🇯🇵 @narendramodi @akie_official #Maharashtra #Mumbai #IndiaJapanFriendship #IndiaJapanRelations — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 10, 2026

Akie Abe's visit comes amid engagements aimed at strengthening India-Japan relations through cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Akie Abe and recalled the contribution of the late Japanese leader to bilateral ties.

“Pleased to meet Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Deeply value her enduring association with India. Abe San was a dear friend and a visionary leader who played a defining role in elevating India-Japan relations to new heights,” Modi said in a post on X.

The meeting followed the inauguration of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor at the Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Akie Abe jointly inaugurated the memorial in recognition of the former Japanese Prime Minister's contribution to India-Japan relations.

On Thursday, Akie Abe also met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at Keshav Kunj, the RSS office in New Delhi. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations through cultural cooperation and people-to-people engagement.

Akie Abe is the Chairperson of the Foundation for Social Contribution, while Taniguchi, Chairperson of the Japanese non-governmental organisation Nippon Kaigi, was also part of the delegation that met Hosabale. (ANI)

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