CNS Tripathi discusses disaster response cooperation with US during official visit

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Monday said that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in the United States as part of his ongoing official tour.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Centre briefed him on its vision, key focus areas, and programmes related to humanitarian assistance, capacity building and regional cooperation.

Advertisement

"Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration & exchange of best practices between & in disaster response, Maritime Humanitarian operations, and resilience building across the #IndoPacific," Navy spokesperon wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

According to the Navy spokesperson, discussions focused on expanding collaboration and the exchange of best practices between India and the United States in disaster response, maritime humanitarian operations and resilience initiatives across the Indo-Pacific region. The Navy said the visit reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening regional preparedness and humanitarian partnerships.

Separately, Admiral Tripathi on Sunday visited the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, where he was briefed on its maritime surveillance systems and ongoing technological upgrades. He also visited the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a review of operational capabilities and current initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet.

Advertisement

During the visit, CNS Tripathi also called on the Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities and ongoing initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet and the various units stationed at the joint facility.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the vigorous and persistent Martinetime partnership between India and the US. It highlighted the importance of strengthening interoperability and enhancing operational synergy between the two maritime forces.

"The visit marks a key engagement reinforcing the shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the release stated.

Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level discussions with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and senior officials of the US Navy. They held discussions to review the key pillars of the India-US defence cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy confirmed.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "During his ongoing official visit to the #UnitedStates, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a series of high-level engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander U.S. Marine Forces Pacific. @USMC Deliberations reviewed key pillars of - defence cooperation, including strengthening #MaritimeSecurity and #MaritimeCooperation, enhancing #Interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific."

The post further noted that the discussions also covered priority areas of mutual maritime interest, including deeper information sharing and maritime domain awareness, building on mechanisms like IPMDA and linkages with the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, safeguarding sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure, coordinated responses for HADR and SAR missions, counter-piracy, and non-traditional security challenges, more complex and regular bilateral/multilateral exercises (including MALABAR, PASSEX, and CMF /MILAN frameworks) to refine joint warfighting, logistics, and sustainment, collaboration in emerging domains - unmanned systems, ISR, cyber, and space-enabled maritime operations - to bolster readiness and resilience at sea.

"The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the #IndianNavy and @USNavy, as well as the growing synergy with US Marine and joint forces - anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based #IndoPacific", the post added.

Meanwhile, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Wednesday, embarked on an official visit to the United States aimed at further enhancing the longstanding maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, as per an official release.

According to the release, Admiral Tripathi's visit to the US was scheduled from November 12 to November 17. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)